Southern Africa's Most Incredible Landscapes

Regardless of where you travel in Southern Africa, you're never too far from a scenic vista or an interesting natural landmark. The world's oldest desert, in Namibia, is juxtaposed with the swampy wetlands of the Okavango Delta in Botswana. South Africa home of the unique fynbos botanical kingdom. In northwestern corner of Zimbabwe, majestic Victoria Falls spills millions of gallons of water per minute over the edge of an impressive river gorge. Southern Africa will leave you in awe.