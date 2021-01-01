Where are you going?
Southern Africa's Most Incredible Landscapes

Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Regardless of where you travel in Southern Africa, you're never too far from a scenic vista or an interesting natural landmark. The world's oldest desert, in Namibia, is juxtaposed with the swampy wetlands of the Okavango Delta in Botswana. South Africa home of the unique fynbos botanical kingdom. In northwestern corner of Zimbabwe, majestic Victoria Falls spills millions of gallons of water per minute over the edge of an impressive river gorge. Southern Africa will leave you in awe.
Cape Point

Cape Point, Cape Peninsula, Cape Town, South Africa
While Cape Point is not, in fact, the southernmost tip of Africa—as is often claimed—it is generally accepted that the Indian and Atlantic oceans meet somewhere between here and the real tip, Cape Agulhas. Still, Cape Point is about as dramatic as...
Panorama Route

Blyde River Canyon, South Africa
From Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, you can rent a car and take a beautiful drive along the Panorama Route, a tourism trail that runs north to Hoedspruit. The route passes several natural wonders, including the aptly name God’s...
Great Zimbabwe National Monument

Masvingo, Zimbabwe
"Zimbabwe" means "the house of stone" and is named after the 11th century kingdom and trading city we now call Great Zimbabwe. This National Monument is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the southeast corner of the country is one place not...
Okavango Delta

On my first-ever trip to South Africa in May 2014, I was lucky enough to explore Cape Town with the newly launched outfitter, Escape + Explore Africa. The team gives active and adventurous visitors a chance to play like a local in the surrounding...
Skeleton Coast

Namibia
Don’t let the eerie name fool you. Namibia’s Hoanib Skeleton Coast, a 310-mile stretch of sand scattered with animal bones and shipwrecks, is home to plenty of life: the Himba bushmen, fur seals, and desert-adapted flora whose sole water source is...
Etosha National Park

Namibia
What humans interpret as a moment of familial tenderness - in Etosha National Park, Namibia
Sossusvlei

Sossusvlei, Namibia
No trip to Namibia is complete without a visit to see the amazing sand dunes of Sossusvlei in the Namib Desert. Be sure to go before sun-up so that you are there for the sunrise. The sun rising behind the dunes turns them into the most amazing...
