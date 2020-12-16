Secret Siem Reap

Some of my favorite things in Siem Reap remain something of a secret to visitors, who can often be overwhelmed by the abundance of archaeological sites, the array of tours on offer, and the bustle of the Old Market quarter and Pub Street. Some of these things are well known to locals and expats, like Siem Reap's sobering monuments to the brutal Khmer Rouge period (most tourists only associate these with Phnom Penh). Others, like private Maison Polanka, come as a surprise even to some residents.