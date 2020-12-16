Where are you going?
Secret Siem Reap

Collected by Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor
Some of my favorite things in Siem Reap remain something of a secret to visitors, who can often be overwhelmed by the abundance of archaeological sites, the array of tours on offer, and the bustle of the Old Market quarter and Pub Street. Some of these things are well known to locals and expats, like Siem Reap's sobering monuments to the brutal Khmer Rouge period (most tourists only associate these with Phnom Penh). Others, like private Maison Polanka, come as a surprise even to some residents.
Maison Polanka

Upper East River Road, North of wat polanka, Krong Siem Reap 17252, Cambodia
Secreted away in lush, sprawling gardens, hidden behind high walls on a dirt track tucked behind Wat Polanka, the intimate boutique property Maison Polanka is my favorite Siem Reap sleep. Of all the accommodation I'm experienced in Temple Town,...
Phnom Kulen

Banteay Srei, Cambodia
Best visited on a day trip from Siem Reap, most travelers to Phnom Kulen (Mount Kulen), a rugged mountain northeast of Siem Reap, only experience a small part of the sprawling plateau. A typical visit might include a short hike or bumpy drive to...
Wat Bo

A short walk from the Old Market in Siem Reap, Wat Bo is one of the oldest temples in town. The immaculate gardens and stunning Khmer architecture are certainly worth a look. After taking in the sights here head across Charles De Gaulle Rd. for a...
Kongkear Angkor Gondolas, Angkor Thom

Skip the heaving crowds on top of Phnom Bakheng for this off-the-beaten-track experience, watching the sun set from a gondola on the tranquil moat that runs around Angkor Thom. There is no denying that this has the potential to be stupidly...
The Monolith, Sala Lodges

One of Siem Reap's most atmospheric boutique resorts, lovely Sala Lodges is comprised of authentic traditional Khmer timber houses that the owners collected from around the country and had reconstructed and restored on this tranquil property in a...
