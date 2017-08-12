A Look at the Radical Conservation of Cambodia’s Mysterious Rain Forest

You may assume that the Cardamom Mountains are the stuff of legend—the name itself conjures images of mist-shrouded mountains plucked straight out of a fantasy novel. The remote tract of rain forest is actually tucked away in southwestern Cambodia, but with one of the most alarming rates of deforestation in the world, the once-magnificent swath of forest-covered mountains is in danger of becoming nothing more than local lore.

Still, it’s a great name. “The first thing that drew me to the Cardamom Mountains was its name,” admits photographer Francesco Lastrucci. “It just sounds pretty cool.” Lastrucci’s work doesn’t focus exclusively on the environment, but he has always been interested in the people behind conservation movements. Once he began researching the lyrically named place and learned about the radical approach local conservationists are taking, he knew he had to visit.

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci A woman steers a ferry across the river in Chi Phat

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci A ranger searches for evidence of illegal activities in a field

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci The Cardamom Mountains are home to a broad range of birds and mamals—including suspected undiscovered species

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci Drying rice in the village of Chi Phat

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci Rangers catch and question a suspected poacher

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci The village of Chi Phat

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci A pangolin at the wildlife rehabilitation center in Chi Phat

Photo by Francesco Lastrucci Local monks shower just outside of Chi Phat