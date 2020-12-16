Where are you going?
Best Cafes in Siem Reap

Collected by Lara Dunston , AFAR Contributor
If you're the kind of person who can't start the day without a hit of caffeine and you know your ristretto from your espresso, then fortunately Siem Reap has a decent selection of cafes, the best being Little Red Fox Espresso on hip Hup Guan Street. In the old quarter, Cafe Central and The Sun make good coffee, do reasonably good food and have loads of colonial-era atmosphere. New Leaf Cafe and Sister Srey are good spots to meet expats while Peace Cafe is a favorite with vegans and vegetarians.
The Little Red Fox Espresso

Hap Guan St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Located on the gritty backstreet of Hup Guan, an emerging coffee sipping-cum-shopping street that remains something of a secret, the Little Red Fox Espresso makes Siem Reap's best coffee. No question. An early opener, the cool little cafe with a...
Cafe Central

Street 11, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Set in an atmospheric colonial building with mismatched furniture, whirring ceiling fans, and rotating art on the walls, retro-chic Cafe Central is one of my favorite spots to kick back with a coffee or drink and watch the world go by. The...
Ecole du Bayon Pastry School Cafe

This breezy new al fresco coffee shop located at the Ecole du Bayon pastry school in Siem Reap looks into the school’s gleaming kitchen so you can watch the dedicated young cooks piping cream and decorating cakes. The pastry school was established...
Asana Old Wooden House

Street 07, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Every Sunday morning the quiet courtyard of laidback Asana bar in the old quarter transforms into Asana Organic Farmers Market, a petite farmers' market which started in December 2014. If you're staying in a holiday rental or serviced apartment...
The Sun

Street 11, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Sister-cafe to Cafe Central, at the other end of the block, this big breezy spot, with its high ceilings and huge picture windows, is a wonderful spot for a laidback lunch, especially if you feel like a change from Cambodian food. The...
Sister Srey Café

200 Pokambor Avenue, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The coffee may not be the best in Siem Reap and the food can be hit and miss. But there are few more relaxed places to hang out than the wooden tables and benches at the front of this sunny cafe opposite the riverside. Owned by two Melbourne...
