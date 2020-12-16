Best Cafes in Siem Reap

If you're the kind of person who can't start the day without a hit of caffeine and you know your ristretto from your espresso, then fortunately Siem Reap has a decent selection of cafes, the best being Little Red Fox Espresso on hip Hup Guan Street. In the old quarter, Cafe Central and The Sun make good coffee, do reasonably good food and have loads of colonial-era atmosphere. New Leaf Cafe and Sister Srey are good spots to meet expats while Peace Cafe is a favorite with vegans and vegetarians.