HomeTravel GuidesGuatemalaChisec

Things to Do in Santo Tomas de Castilla, Guatemala

Here are the best things to see, eat, and experience in the town of Santo Tomas de Castilla, Guatemala.

aec995ef37aa63e9393bf65cb37e64fd.jpg
Quiriguá
Guatemala
Mexico may get all the ink, but Guatemala is just as rich with Maya ruins. This UNESCO World Heritage Site on the southeastern coast stretches across 34 hectares (84 acres) to encompass a dizzying array of stone monuments, dwellings and glyphs that date back to about 200 to 900 C.E. At its center is the Grand Plaza, an expansive public space. The Motagua River that flows through the site from Guatemala’s highlands was of significant commercial importance to the city. Here, jade, cocoa and other goods were transported to other ports of the Maya world.

November 27, 2018 08:27 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Castillo de San Felipe, Lago de Izabal, Guatemala, Central America
Castillo de San Felipe, Lago de Izabal, Guatemala, Central America
Upperhall Ltd/© Upperhall Ltd
El Castillo de San Felipe
At the entrance of Lake Izabal stands a stone citadel. Built in the mid-1600s by the Spanish, the imposing structure thwarted thieving pirates from attacking the lake, which was used as a storage facility for transport goods. El Castillo de San Felipe later served as a prison. There are cannons and weapons along with sweeping natural vistas. The site is also home to myriad wildlife, including a variety of monkeys.

March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Waterfall in the forest, Siete Altares, Livington, Guatemala.
Waterfall in the forest, Siete Altares, Livington, Guatemala.
VOISIN/PHANIE/© VOISIN/PHANIE
Las Escobas Springs Reserve
Chisec, Guatemala
Guatemala’s wild jungle interior is filled with adventure. Guided hikes wind through tropical flora and end up at crystalline waterfalls. There are more than 400 species of birds—including toucans and parrots—in this rain forest expanse, as well as a number of amphibians, reptiles and other animals. However, while bird-watching is a snap, spying other critters may be more of a challenge due to the dense foliage. The big draw, of course, is the falls, with cool pools that are perfect for a refreshing dip post-trek.

March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Guatemala. Izabal. Banana plantation.
Guatemala. Izabal. Banana plantation.
JosÈ Enrique Molina/© JosÈ Enrique Molina
Omagua Banana Plantation
Guatemala
Banana production is Santo Tomás de Castilla’s marquee industry. Production of bananas for the Chiquita company began in the region in the 1870s. Today, it packages more than 3 billion pounds of bananas a year. A visit to the plant shows how fruit is selected, washed and packaged for consumption.

November 17, 2018 08:36 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
santo tomas chichicastenango, guatemala
santo tomas chichicastenango, guatemala
giovanni mereghetti/© giovanni mereghetti
Main Street, Santo Tomás de Castilla
Calz Marina de Guerra, Puerto Barrios, Guatemala
Also called Matías de Gálvez, Santo Tomás de Castilla has been functioning as a leisure cruise port since 2004. Whatever you call the coastal town, it was once under Belgian rule. The European influence is most notable in the streets—literally. The main promenade was constructed using Belgian stones, and it is lined with local shops and homes. The Belgian cemetery houses 19th-century pioneers.

November 26, 2018 08:32 AM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
Close-up of colorful textiles, Guatemala, Central America.
Close-up of colorful textiles, Guatemala, Central America.
Arthur S. Ruffino/© Arthur S. Ruffino
Central Market
Malecón de Puerto Barrios, Puerto Barrios, Guatemala
Colorful embroidery, beadwork and handwoven textiles are hallmark souvenirs from Guatemala. Browse among the crafts as well as artwork, clothing and household items at this hyperlocal market in the Old Zone of Puerto Barrios, also known as Zone 1. Bargaining is expected.

March 08, 2018 05:17 PM
 · 
Jenna Mahoney
More from AFAR
DubaiWellness_MadinatJumeirahTaliseSpa.jpg
Health + Wellness
Why This Unexpected Destination Should Be Your Next Wellness Retreat
July 25, 2024 02:00 PM
 · 
Laura Dannen Redman
Different foreign passports from many countries
Visas + Passports
The World’s Most Powerful Passports
July 25, 2024 01:57 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Loyalty + Rewards
How to Use Points and Miles for Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences
July 25, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
A woman in a light pink dress photographing cherry blossoms along a trail at the Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
Explore Copenhagen’s Restaurants and Outdoors in Spring
June 18, 2024 10:02 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
People gathering in an amusement park covered in snow at the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen.
Journeys: Europe
5 Wintery, Wonder-Filled Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 10:00 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
Trees with fall-colored foliage at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
A 5-Day Fall Trip to Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:59 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A few people kayaking in the canals of Copenhagen, Denmark
Journeys: Europe
6 Long Summer Days in Copenhagen
June 18, 2024 09:55 AM
 · 
VisitDenmark
A view from behind a band performing from onstage looking out onto an audience at Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: United States
A Local Musician’s Guide to Asheville’s Music Scene
May 30, 2024 11:49 AM
 · 
Articles by Explore Asheville
A birds-eye view of the Omni Grove Park Inn and the surrounding greenery in Asheville, North Carolina
Journeys: Sports + Adventure
A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author
May 30, 2024 11:44 AM
 · 
Articles by Explore Asheville
Load More