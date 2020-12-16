Ropa y Más: The Best Boutiques in San Sebastián
Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Shopping is a serious pastime in San Sebastián, and the lack of big-box department stores is both something to celebrate and slightly confusing for non-locals. Here, a rundown of the best boutiques in this posh coastal city.
San Bartolome Kalea, 6, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The urban beaches of San Sebastián necessitate a chic swimsuit. If you forgot yours, or simply want a swimwear souvenir, Goiuri is the hands-down best swimsuit shop in town. They offer flattering suits of all types, with a mix-and-match ideology...
Eustasio Amilibia, 3 5D, 20011 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
This tiny shop in the center of town is a DIY artiste's dream store. With loads of jewels, leathers, threads, beads and other ephemera, it's the perfect place to make yourself some wearable art. Courses are offered and the space is also available...
Mundaiz Kalea, 14, 20012 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Once a month, entrepreneur and fashionista Ane Etxebeste makes her online store, Kiluka Miluka, a tangible reality. This e-shop pops up in stores across the city. To keep up with the whereabouts of their unique and original designs (everything...
Zurríola Hiribidea, 24, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
San Sebastián, for many, is a surf town. Pukas is your one-stop shop for everything from surf lessons, bikinis, gear, and cool souvenirs with a local twist, like their trademark 'Surfing the Basque Country' t-shirts.
20003 San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Letitare is a luxurious boutique and outlet for the creativity of young Basque designer Irati Guarretxena. She uses an interesting mix of fabrics and textures to bring her illustrations to life in fashions for both men and women. Located in the La...
Garibai Kalea, 8, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Hakei began as a single boutique, but in the last five years has expanded rapidly, even crossing Spanish borders. The secret to its success? Gorgeously simple leather bags, supremely gorgeous shoes that tend toward the suede-leather persuasion,...
Hernani Kalea, 27, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Loreak Mendian is the epitome of youthful Basque couture for the people. Carefully designed, shying away from trends and focusing on classic cuts and prints with a bit of 'edge', their clothing walks a lovely line between wearable art and...
Kolon Pasealekua, 3, 20002 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
This tiny boutique in the San Sebastián shopping district specializes in pure femininity. From shoes to clothing, purses to vintage finds, Pas si simple oozes sweetness. Think Scarlett Johannsen meets Amelie.
Montes + Mugica is a furniture studio and clothing store that devotes itself to good, clean taste. It's been in the family for generations, but each generation has brought a new style to the shop. The young brothers José and Javier bring a...
