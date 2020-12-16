One of Scottsdale's Best-Kept Secrets
Collected by Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert
With an estimated 125 galleries full of arts, crafts, and edgier stuff, Scottsdale is one of the Southwest's best cultural destinations.
Save Place
7374 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
The museum's collection and calendar of exhibits is a little more daring than you might imagine, but the permanent installation of James Turrell's Knight Rise presents visitors with the biggest art jolt of all. The work, open to the public for...
Save Place
4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050, USA
Don a headset, approach an exhibit, and wirelessly listen to African thumb piano or Mongolian throat singing at the vast Musical Instrument Museum. Besides browsing some 15,000 artifacts that represent different musical genres, visitors can catch...
Save Place
7106 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., downtown Scottsdale’s galleries host Scottsdale ArtWalk. It’s the country’s longest running event of its kind and is more like a casual open house with live artist demonstrations and free drinks and snacks....
Save Place
6433 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
Italian-born architect, artist, philosopher, and ceramicist Paolo Soleri originally came to Arizona to study with Frank Lloyd Wright at Taliesin West. His legacy is seen all over Scottsdale, notably at the Soleri Bridge and Plaza in downtown,...
Save Place
Civic Center Mall, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
At first glance, the Scottsdale Culinary Festival seems like it’s more about the glitz than the food, but don’t let the swank fool you. Sure, there’s the Eat, Drink and Be Pretty party where it may be more about stilettos than spices, but this is...
Save Place
7380 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Every March, some of the finest local, national and international artists gather at the downtown Civic Center Park for the Scottsdale Arts Festival. The event has been attracting thousands of visitors since 1971 with live performances, exhibits,...
Save Place
Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Downtown Scottsdale’s historic district has plenty to peruse. Shop for cowboy wares, authentic Native American artifacts, and handcrafted leather goods. People who are into Southwestern décor love Shades of the West, which was once Scottsdale’s...
Save Place
2301 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
The Heard Museum is a can't-miss cultural institution in Phoenix. Founded in 1929, the Heard details and celebrates American Indian art, history, and tradition through exhibitions, interactive learning, and festivals supporting American Indian...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25