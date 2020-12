Glasgow has traditionally been a febrile stomping ground for creatives. Several of Scotland's greatest men and women of letters were either born or studied here, while the city itself has starred in innumerable works of fiction, most notably Alasdair Gray's epic Lanark, and H. Kingsley Long's memorable depiction of life in the notorious Gorbals slum, No Mean City. With the city continuing to support its poets and writers, Glasgow is a great place to get a literary fix.