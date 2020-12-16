How to Enjoy Happy Hour in Billings
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Hop on a stool at a bar, pub, or patio in Montana's biggest city, and settle in for a happy hour that may last all night long.
119 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101, USA
The Billings Pub Crawl begins at Bin 119, the American Bistro and Wine Bar known for its spectacular cellar and gorgeous decor. A bottle of Joseph Phelps Insignia ‘06 from Napa Valley is going to put the hurt on your pocket book, but there's...
2314 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101, USA
The craft spirit industry has been booming in Billings for some time, and Trailhead Spirits has been at the forefront of the libation revolution from the start. Sample Great North Vodka and Healy's Gin in the beautiful tasting room, and pack a...
2043, 109 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101, USA
No self-respecting town can operate without an Irish Pub. Thankfully, Hooligan's has done right by Billings, combining the mirth of the Irish experience with the merryment of the modern sports bar. Hooligan's can host large groups and parties, and...
4912 Laurel Rd, Billings, MT 59101, USA
Pop into the Powderhorn Lounge between 8-10am every day to sit with the Breakfast Club, where domestic beer and well drinks run just $2.50. Not a bad way to start the day. The daily happy hour drops a quarter off the price for Billing's most...
1207 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101, USA
One of Billings' most popular hangouts, Rockpile invites you to "Pile In and Rock Out;" how can you say no to that? Opened in 2002, Rockpile is a great place to catch a game while you tug on one of the 12 draft handles. Visit for daily Happy Hour...
2305 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101, USA
The good folks at Uberbrew are passionate about their suds, and have cultivated a loyal following among Montana beer nerds. Yet the brewery makes beer for all tastes - take the Irish Red Ale and the American Strong Pale Ale, for examples of...
501 Hilltop Rd, Billings, MT 59105, USA
Stop by The Vig Alehouse Monday - Friday between 4 and 6 for $2 draft pints, grab a seat on the best patio in Billings, spend a few nickels in the casino, pull on your dancing shoes for an evening out with DJ Dubb, or stop by for lunch, and let...
2300 King Ave W, Billings, MT 59102, USA
Rendezvous Casino & Burger Grill has Happy Hour every day from 4-6pm, and then again from 10pm-1am, knocking off half the price from all drinks. The draft list is extensive, wine cellar fully stocked, and cocktail list creative; Happy Hour at...
