The Best of American Samoa: Restaurants, Hotels, and Things to Do

Downtown Pago Pago and its surroundings are dotted with historic colonial buildings such as the 1904 Courthouse of American Samoa, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Also on the register is the Sadie Thompson Building, which currently serves as the Sadie Thompson Inn. The structure was previously a hotel where author W. Somerset Maugham stayed for six weeks in 1916. He used the hotel as the setting for his story “Rain,” the main character of which was a woman named Sadie Thompson. The Pago Pago Yacht Club in Utulei Beach Park is notable for being one of the few historic edifices open to the public.



