We’ve partnered with the Adventure Travel Trade Association, which serves to network, educate, professionalize, and promote the adventure travel industry to share some amazing things to do in Ecuador. See the jewel-like hummingbirds, traditional haciendas, and soaring volcanoes that lie beyond the city. If that’s not enough to convince you, thermal springs and one of the world’s most luxurious eco-lodges await at the end of your treks through the Andes.