Classic and Contemporary Culture in Minneapolis-Saint Paul
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
Classic and contemporary cultures meet in the Twin Cities, where indie rock shows and street art are held in as high esteem as the orchestra and museums.
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
2822 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
Between the cafes, galleries, indie theaters, boutiques, and vintage shops of Uptown Minneapolis are the graffitied walls of the Intermedia Arts building. Make sure to stop by to see the regularly updated street art on the exterior as well as the...
333 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55455, USA
Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, the Weisman Art Museum is a striking stainless steel landmark on the University of Minnesota campus. Stroll by to admire the silver curves and angles, and either continue on to explore the college...
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415, USA
Although the new Guthrie Theater was only completed in 2006, it has a rich history in the resident-theater movement of the 1960s. Architect Jean Nouvel created this stunning masterpiece that is worth visiting even if not attending a show, although...
250 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
From farm equipment to bread to appliances, the historic warehouse of the current Traffic Zone Art Center has had a diverse past. It is now home to 23 studios and an art gallery to help foster a community of mid-career artists. Stop by while...
824 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
A Twin Cities comedy institution, Brave New Workshop have been creating smart, funny, and thought-provoking comedy, satire, and improv for more than 55 years. Their shows regularly sell out so buy a ticket online in advance. My top tip? Go a...
