Baja California Dreaming

In partnership with Adventure Travel Trade Association
We’ve partnered with the Adventure Travel Trade Association, which serves to network, educate, professionalize, and promote the adventure travel industry to share some amazing things to do in and around the Baja Peninsula. From sea kayaking to scuba diving adventures combined with desert landscapes and prehistoric sites, there are a variety of experiences available to every adventure traveler! Best of all are the locals who will greet you— the famous gray whales, dolphins, and sea turtles.
Isla Espíritu Santo

Isla del Espiritu Santo, Baja California Sur, Mexico
This archipelago off the coast of La Paz (which takes the name of the main island) is a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. While the islands are uninhabited by humans save for a small fishing camp made of temporary structures, they’re home...
Playa Cerritos

La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
La Paz

Calle Baja California S/N, Centro, 23880 Loreto, B.C.S., Mexico
Capital of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, La Paz is an eco-tourist magnet, surrounded by protected islands in the Sea of Cortes, white sand beaches with rich birdlife, and seas teeming with fish and mammals. The area used to be a pearl...
Art Galleries of Todos Santos

Calle Benito Juárez S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
A celebrated artists' colony an hour north of Cabo San Lucas, Todos Santos was named a Pueblo Mágico by the Mexican government in 2006 because of its natural beauty, historical relevance, and cultural riches. These riches are on display in artisan...
RED Sustainable Travel

Recinto Portuario 110, San Antonio, El Zacatal, 23090 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
Red Travel Mexico was not named after the color but after the Spanish word for a fisherman's net. The company, which is a hybrid of tour company and non-profit eco-resource and which has gotten high marks for its community based work, operates a...
Magdalena Bay

Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Magdalena Bay, the largest bay in Baja California Sur, sits near La Paz and is a seasonal haven for the gray whale. Gray whales, which reach up to about 50 feet in length and can live about 70 years in the wild, travel here in the winter to mate....
San Ignacio Lagoon

San Ignacio Lagoon, Mexico
The clear, clean warm waters of the San Ignacio Lagoon are the nursery grounds for gray whale pods and their newborn calves. The whales arrive here every winter after migrating for over 10,000 miles from their Arctic feeding grounds, give birth,...
Sierra de San Francisco

Los Cabos, Lote D, Cabo Del Sol, 23410 Cd Gral Escobedo, N.L., Mexico
The Sierra de San Francisco mountain range is home to one of the best preserved prehistoric rock art sites in the world, the Rock Paintings of Sierra de San Francisco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The paintings are concentrated in the El Vizcaino...
