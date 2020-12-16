Baja California Dreaming

We’ve partnered with the Adventure Travel Trade Association, which serves to network, educate, professionalize, and promote the adventure travel industry to share some amazing things to do in and around the Baja Peninsula. From sea kayaking to scuba diving adventures combined with desert landscapes and prehistoric sites, there are a variety of experiences available to every adventure traveler! Best of all are the locals who will greet you— the famous gray whales, dolphins, and sea turtles.