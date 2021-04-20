Wintergarden Pavilion
20 Kiosk Road, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
| +64 9-354 3360
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 4:30pm
Mon, Tue 8am - 4pm
Wed - Fri 7:30am - 4pm
Wintergarden PavilionLocated in the Auckland Domain and built on an extinct volcano, the Wintergarden Pavilion consists of two Victorian-era glass buildings housing tropical and temperate plants, and a formal courtyard with sunken pond and fernery. A café is available for refreshments and picnic supplies, and serves weekend high tea twice a month. The Wintergarden Pavilion is about five minutes from the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Winter Garden
If you go down to the Auckland Winter Garden today you're in for a big surprise... Located in a massive glasshouse are all kinds of tropical plants that you wouldn't usually expect to see in New Zealand. Built in the 1920s it houses different and exciting flora, all enclosed with humidity and heat.