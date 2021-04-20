Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wintergarden Pavilion

20 Kiosk Road, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Website
| +64 9-354 3360
Wintergarden Pavilion Auckland New Zealand
The Winter Garden Auckland New Zealand
Wintergarden Pavilion Auckland New Zealand
The Winter Garden Auckland New Zealand

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 4:30pm
Mon, Tue 8am - 4pm
Wed - Fri 7:30am - 4pm

Wintergarden Pavilion

Located in the Auckland Domain and built on an extinct volcano, the Wintergarden Pavilion consists of two Victorian-era glass buildings housing tropical and temperate plants, and a formal courtyard with sunken pond and fernery. A café is available for refreshments and picnic supplies, and serves weekend high tea twice a month. The Wintergarden Pavilion is about five minutes from the Auckland War Memorial Museum.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Guy Needham
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Winter Garden

If you go down to the Auckland Winter Garden today you're in for a big surprise... Located in a massive glasshouse are all kinds of tropical plants that you wouldn't usually expect to see in New Zealand. Built in the 1920s it houses different and exciting flora, all enclosed with humidity and heat.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points