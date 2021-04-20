Wintergarden Pavilion 20 Kiosk Road, Parnell, Auckland 1010, New Zealand

More info Sat, Sun 8am - 4:30pm Mon, Tue 8am - 4pm Wed - Fri 7:30am - 4pm

Wintergarden Pavilion Located in the Auckland Domain and built on an extinct volcano, the Wintergarden Pavilion consists of two Victorian-era glass buildings housing tropical and temperate plants, and a formal courtyard with sunken pond and fernery. A café is available for refreshments and picnic supplies, and serves weekend high tea twice a month. The Wintergarden Pavilion is about five minutes from the Auckland War Memorial Museum.