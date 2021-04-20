Waterfall Resort
Generations of anglers have seen their dreams come true at this former salmon cannery turned sport-fishing resort, where one lucky guest reported reeling in a nearly 50-pound Chinook, or king salmon, within his first hour of being on the water. Credit goes to the location, spread out over 52 acres on Prince of Wales Island, where a confluence of spring runoff and ocean currents pulls in staggering annual returns of king salmon. But even nonanglers have something to marvel at here. The resort’s setting on craggy coastline amid Tongass National Forest—the country’s largest—means phenomenally diverse wildlife awaits, from humpback whales and puffins to Sitka black-tailed deer and bald eagles. After a full day immersed in the great outdoors, guests retreat to accommodations that range from comfortable clapboard cabins along the water—renovated former cannery crew quarters—to luxe two-story townhouses.