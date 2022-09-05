Upend your idea of what you thought you would do on a trip to Alaska. It’s not just bears and whales, you know. There’s plenty of sea life if you gaze down into the water. Sign on with Snorkel Alaska for an outing at Mountain Point, where the clear water makes it easy to see bright purple sea stars, red sea cucumbers, and other creatures of the not-so-deep. Beginners are more than welcome for the adventure. You’ll stay warm with the help of a thick wetsuit. Then the seasoned diving guides will help you walk backward into the water for your under-the-sea look-see. If you want to find out what the creatures feel like, ask a guide to help you out.