Snorkel Alaska

4031 S. Tongass Highway, Ketchikan, AK 99901, USA
http://snorkelalaska.com
+1-907-247-7782
40e52a074e66a72cb40493195273840c.jpg

Giant Green Sea Anemone (Anthopleura xanthogrammica) group and Ochre Sea Stars (Pisaster ochraceus) on rock wall on St. Lazaria Island, Alaska

Matthias Breiter/age fotostock

40e52a074e66a72cb40493195273840c.jpg

Upend your idea of what you thought you would do on a trip to Alaska. It’s not just bears and whales, you know. There’s plenty of sea life if you gaze down into the water. Sign on with Snorkel Alaska for an outing at Mountain Point, where the clear water makes it easy to see bright purple sea stars, red sea cucumbers, and other creatures of the not-so-deep. Beginners are more than welcome for the adventure. You’ll stay warm with the help of a thick wetsuit. Then the seasoned diving guides will help you walk backward into the water for your under-the-sea look-see. If you want to find out what the creatures feel like, ask a guide to help you out.

By Jenna Schnuer

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

More From AFAR
Yes, You Can Experience Authentic Alaska on a Cruise
Ocean Cruises
Yes, You Can Experience Authentic Alaska on a Cruise