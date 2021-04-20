Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Walkers Landing at The Amelia Island Community Association

Marsh Creek Rd
+1 904-491-9850
What'SUP? Fernandina Beach Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 11:30pm

What'SUP?

Amelia Island's salt marsh is perfect for paddle boarding and kajaking.

I spent a gorgeous morning on, and -whoops- in the water, although I had been warned by the locals that the water would be 'freezing' cold in October. I goofed around. I fell in.

When you're from San Francisco where the Bay is so freakin cold, it will kill you instantaneously Florida marsh water feels more like a lukewarm bathtub. Just sayin.
Mind you, the thought of gators (and sharks?!!) had me back on the board in no time!

The real highlight of this excursion was a tree, all the way on the other side of the water–completely taken over by birds. Paddling towards it, we saw a majestic blue heron and a number of hectic little kingfishers. Once we got to the tree, we saw great egrets, snowy egrets, roseate spoonbills, and even a woodstork.

Call the Nature Center (904-321-5082), open daily 9am-5pm, for a schedule of tours.
Tour duration is 1 1/2 hour. Tour time will vary depending on tides.

Meet at Walker’s Landing.
$65 per person.

__________________________
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia










By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points