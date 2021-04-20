Walkers Landing at The Amelia Island Community Association
Marsh Creek Rd
+1 904-491-9850
Sun - Sat 10am - 11:30pm
What'SUP?Amelia Island's salt marsh is perfect for paddle boarding and kajaking.
I spent a gorgeous morning on, and -whoops- in the water, although I had been warned by the locals that the water would be 'freezing' cold in October. I goofed around. I fell in.
When you're from San Francisco where the Bay is so freakin cold, it will kill you instantaneously Florida marsh water feels more like a lukewarm bathtub. Just sayin.
Mind you, the thought of gators (and sharks?!!) had me back on the board in no time!
The real highlight of this excursion was a tree, all the way on the other side of the water–completely taken over by birds. Paddling towards it, we saw a majestic blue heron and a number of hectic little kingfishers. Once we got to the tree, we saw great egrets, snowy egrets, roseate spoonbills, and even a woodstork.
Call the Nature Center (904-321-5082), open daily 9am-5pm, for a schedule of tours.
Tour duration is 1 1/2 hour. Tour time will vary depending on tides.
Meet at Walker’s Landing.
$65 per person.
