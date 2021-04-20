Where are you going?
Marche Burette

85 Amelia Village Cir, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
+1 904-491-4834
Sun - Wed 7am - 6pm
Thur - Sat 7am - 9pm

Gourmet to go

Marche Burette is great gourmet food market, located at the Shops of Amelia Island Plantation.

You can shop at Burette to fill your fridge and pantry, find gifts, get a scoop (or two, or three) of their homemade ice cream, or simply grab a table on the porch for some killer breakfast, brunch and lunch. Bon appétit.

And for all you coffee addicts out there–they do serve Peets!

Hours:
Sun–Thu: 6:30am–6pm
Fri & Sat: 6:30am–6pm

A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia





By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

