Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort
39 Beach Lagoon Rd, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
| +1 904-261-6161
Omni Amelia Island Plantation ResortThe 40 year old hotel has just undergone a $85 million renovation and is in tip-top shape. But aside from that, what makes this place so unique are the cool people that work there. It's a place that values humans, and their ideas, including some of the more silly ones...
For example, there's Yappy hour (one of my favorites!), where you're invited to bring Fido to the golf course for sun–downers. Drinks for the two-legged patrons, and a specially designed menu of snacks for the furry, four-legged ones, courtesy of Executive Chef Daven Wardynski!.
Human food all over the resort was out-of-this-world amazing, too. I say that somewhat regrettably, as I put on 5 lbs in 48 hours. Here's a chef, sort of a renaissance man, that makes some seriously good food, creates the Sprouting Project, and, if that's not enough, engineers smokers for all sorts of things that never imagined they'd end up in one. Iceberg lettuce? Yep. Oh, and the really cool presentation pieces for deviled eggs? Chef made them, because he couldn't find the right plate.
Omni Amelia Isalnd is a great place to relax, eat, play tennis, play golf, eat, go paddle boarding, kajaking, eat, get a spa treatment, oh yes, and you guessed it: eat!
__________________________
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation #MeetMeAtAmelia
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
The Spa at Amelia Island Plantation
I had two treatments here, a deep tissue massage and a facial. Both were quality, no-fuss experiences, leaving me relaxed to the bone, and glowing.
What I like about this place is a sincere concern for the environment. Where possible, they source organic and fair trade products. The therapists are low key (which I love), and know their stuff.
I overheard a conversation about a natural ion mist treatment that sounded quite interesting and worth trying…perhaps next time!
What I like about this place is a sincere concern for the environment. Where possible, they source organic and fair trade products. The therapists are low key (which I love), and know their stuff.
I overheard a conversation about a natural ion mist treatment that sounded quite interesting and worth trying…perhaps next time!
AFAR Ambassador
over 6 years ago
Luxurious Relaxation
What a beautiful, luxurious resort! Located on the southern end of Amelia Island (you're about 20-30 minutes from the town), this full service resort has everything you need for a few days of relaxation and luxury.
We stayed for our anniversary and were upgraded to an amazing End Suite - it’s one of the best hotel rooms I’ve ever stayed in. It had a large, wrap around balcony, which overlooks both the ocean & the pool.The living room area had a huge sectional sofa & the dining room featured seating for six.The bedroom was large, with an extremely comfortable king sized bed overflowing with pillows. One of the things I loved most about the room – and really the whole property – was the design. The designer clearly was inspired by the ocean, as calming shades of blue & tan were the dominate colors with pops of coral.
The multi-tiered pool deck was positively dreamy. The adults-only infinity pool was perfect for lounging. Don’t worry about getting up early to snag a pool chair: there are enough chairs that every single guest at the resort could get one if the property was at full occupancy.
We were impressed with the number of activities there were at this huge resort. We took a private SUP lesson for the first time & enjoyed the bonfire open to all guests every Saturday night, but really enjoyed our own private bonfire the first evening of our trip. There are tons of dining options on the resort property - from a breakfast buffet, to a pizza place, to several bistros.
We stayed for our anniversary and were upgraded to an amazing End Suite - it’s one of the best hotel rooms I’ve ever stayed in. It had a large, wrap around balcony, which overlooks both the ocean & the pool.The living room area had a huge sectional sofa & the dining room featured seating for six.The bedroom was large, with an extremely comfortable king sized bed overflowing with pillows. One of the things I loved most about the room – and really the whole property – was the design. The designer clearly was inspired by the ocean, as calming shades of blue & tan were the dominate colors with pops of coral.
The multi-tiered pool deck was positively dreamy. The adults-only infinity pool was perfect for lounging. Don’t worry about getting up early to snag a pool chair: there are enough chairs that every single guest at the resort could get one if the property was at full occupancy.
We were impressed with the number of activities there were at this huge resort. We took a private SUP lesson for the first time & enjoyed the bonfire open to all guests every Saturday night, but really enjoyed our own private bonfire the first evening of our trip. There are tons of dining options on the resort property - from a breakfast buffet, to a pizza place, to several bistros.
almost 6 years ago
The reimagined Omni Amelia Island
For generations, travelers have been flocking to Amelia Island for its 13 miles of pristine white sand beaches, quaint shops and charming cafes. Now this exclusive island community boasts one of Florida’s most elegant hotels, Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort. Following an $85 million renovation, the property offers a truly luxurious vacation experience with 1,350 acres of real estate and 3.5 miles of private beachfront property.
about 6 years ago
Resort style escape just 30 min outta town
When I booked my villa for July fourth, I had no idea what I was going to be in store for at the Omni. I took my family with me because they were visiting from DC and didn't want to deal with the hassle of finding parking to see fireworks. We would prefer to see them on the beach! We drove just 30 min outside Jax to Amelia Island, and approached the grand entrance to the plantation. There were golf carts zipping around, so many bicycles jetting along, and people taking strolls after their tennis games. This place definitely boasts a lifestyles of the rich and famous type of atmosphere. Once we made it past the guard, we found our villa about a 10 min walk from the main building. The plantation is more of a vacation community then a hotel. As soon as we got settled, we grabbed a tram and up to the main building which was huge, white, and elegant. As soon as we walked up the steps we were greeted with an adult milkshake bar and then on to the pool and the view. We were stunned.. huge doors open up to their huge pools and expansive view of the ocean. After playing in the pool all day, we sat down for our dinner reservations at one of the ocean front restaurants. We watched the fireworks with a clear view while eating the fresh catch of the day. If you can get away for a weekend, be sure to visit the Omni!