Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort

Resort style escape just 30 min outta town

When I booked my villa for July fourth, I had no idea what I was going to be in store for at the Omni. I took my family with me because they were visiting from DC and didn't want to deal with the hassle of finding parking to see fireworks. We would prefer to see them on the beach! We drove just 30 min outside Jax to Amelia Island, and approached the grand entrance to the plantation. There were golf carts zipping around, so many bicycles jetting along, and people taking strolls after their tennis games. This place definitely boasts a lifestyles of the rich and famous type of atmosphere. Once we made it past the guard, we found our villa about a 10 min walk from the main building. The plantation is more of a vacation community then a hotel. As soon as we got settled, we grabbed a tram and up to the main building which was huge, white, and elegant. As soon as we walked up the steps we were greeted with an adult milkshake bar and then on to the pool and the view. We were stunned.. huge doors open up to their huge pools and expansive view of the ocean. After playing in the pool all day, we sat down for our dinner reservations at one of the ocean front restaurants. We watched the fireworks with a clear view while eating the fresh catch of the day. If you can get away for a weekend, be sure to visit the Omni!