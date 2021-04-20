Amelia Island Carriages
Ash St & S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
| +1 904-556-2662
Tue - Sun 6pm - 9:45pm
Horsing Around Fernandina BeachMeet my new be(a)stie Boomer!
Born 19 years ago on an Amish farm in Ohio, he was sold to a logging company. When he turned ten, he was brought to Fernandina Beach, where he's become a much loved resident. He's been taking people around town ever since, and to be comfortable when 'working', he wears 'easy boots'–rubberized tennis shoes for horses!
Call me a tourist, but I totally enjoyed the ride. A carriage provides a perfect pace to take it all in and learn a little bit about this place.
Standard tours last about 30-35mins, cover major landmarks in the Historic District and, depending on your guide, include a sprinkling of good ghost and pirate stories. Private tours can be arranged and customized for you.
Prices (at time of posting):
Adults: $15, Children: $7 (Age 5-14) Age 4 and under free.
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia