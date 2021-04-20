Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Amelia Island Carriages

Ash St & S 2nd St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034, USA
Website
| +1 904-556-2662
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States
Horsing Around Fernandina Beach Fernandina Beach Florida United States

More info

Tue - Sun 6pm - 9:45pm

Horsing Around Fernandina Beach

Meet my new be(a)stie Boomer!

Born 19 years ago on an Amish farm in Ohio, he was sold to a logging company. When he turned ten, he was brought to Fernandina Beach, where he's become a much loved resident. He's been taking people around town ever since, and to be comfortable when 'working', he wears 'easy boots'–rubberized tennis shoes for horses!

Call me a tourist, but I totally enjoyed the ride. A carriage provides a perfect pace to take it all in and learn a little bit about this place.

Standard tours last about 30-35mins, cover major landmarks in the Historic District and, depending on your guide, include a sprinkling of good ghost and pirate stories. Private tours can be arranged and customized for you.

Prices (at time of posting):
Adults: $15, Children: $7 (Age 5-14) Age 4 and under free.

Phone: (904) 556 2662

__________________________
A warm thank you:
My Amelia Island experience was courtesy of Omni Resorts Amelia Island Plantation (http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island-plantation). #MeetMeAtAmelia
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points