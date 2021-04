Vrachonisida Palaiokastro Vrachonisida Palaiokastro, Iraklidis, Greece

Picture This Little Island Near Agios Stefanos Beach I actually don't know anything about this little island near Kefalos other than it's beautiful. There seems to be a beach, historic attractions and more to be explored, but even just stopping to photograph this mini entry in the Dodecanese island is worth it.