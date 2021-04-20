Vail, CO
VailThis iconic ski area is the third largest single ski resort in the United States and the largest in Colorado. Vail looks nothing like most other ski towns in the Rockies, which usually began as mining or ranching towns in the 1800s; Vail didn’t even exist until the ski resort was developed in 1962, and it was built to look like a Tyrolean village, with wide walking streets and easy access to the slopes. By 1968 a young congressman named Gerald Ford was coming here frequently, eventually buying a home that became his “winter White House” when he became president, putting Vail on the world map. Vail Mountain is divided into three key areas: the Front Side, Blue Sky Basin, and the Back Bowls. There are 31 lifts (including two gondolas) that access more than 5,000 acres of skiable terrain. The ski area spans nearly seven miles in length, and the longest single run, Riva Ridge, stretches four miles. There are two terrain parks and runs for first-time skiers to advanced cliff jumpers.
Colorado summers are amazing, there is just so much to do. We decided to take an afternoon 4WD trip through the mountains above State Bridge, Colorado. Driving through the 4WD roads we saw thousands of sheep grazing. They were everywhere and all you could hear for about a mile was their "bahhhs" echoing through the wilderness.
Vail, Colorado is fun in the winter, no doubt. But the summer in Vail is very underrated. I have hiked in Vail many times during the summer months and among the many wild flowers are the biggest poppies I've ever seen.
I believe these are Papaver orientale (Oriental poppy) which don't produce any opiate derivates. Like most of the other varieties of harmless poppies, Oriental poppy is cultivated worldwide just for ornamental reasons. In other words, they're beautiful... and that's about it.