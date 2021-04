Uluru (Ayers Rock)

Although Uluru is an iconic image, I cannot even begin to describe the power of this place when seen up close. The size alone will blow your mind (it takes 6 hours to walk around the entire rock) and the many inlets, crevices, and plants growing in and around this “rock” will put you in awe of nature.This oasis named the “Sacred Waters” of Uluru is a deep pool at the base of one area of the rock. It has been the watering hole crucial for survival to both the Aboriginal peoples and desert dwelling animals of Australia for millions of years.The path of the water running from the top of the rock to the pool below has created this beautiful stain on the rock that shimmers like the inside of an abalone shell. In the scorching heat of the desert, just looking at this beautiful oasis instantly begins to cool you down.Although there are many trips and tours offered to the rock, I would highly encourage you to sign up for one of the tours offered by Anangu Tours. These tours are led by an Aboriginal guide of the Anangu people who will tell you the history of the rock as they know it, in their original language (shared through a translator).Uluru is not an easy place to reach, and with all the amazing things to see and do in Australia, it is easy to be tempted to give it a miss. But if you do, you are truly missing out on experiencing the original life -breath and heart of Australia – possibly the oldest oasis in the world.