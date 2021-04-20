Uco Valley
Ruta Provincial 86
Photo courtesy of Bodegas de Argentina
Touring Mendoza's Uco ValleyA 75-minute drive south of downtown Mendoza lies the province’s burgeoning wine destination—the Uco Valley. Composed of three subregions—Tupungato, Tunuyan, and San Carlos—the Uco Valley is a 45-mile long strip of land sitting 3,000–5,000 feet above sea level at the foot of the Andes mountain range.
The terroir of the Uco Valley is conducive to growing quality wine grapes, especially Mendoza’s flagship malbec grape, as well as merlot, cabernet sauvignon, torrontes, and chardonnay.
Some of the world’s most significant winemakers have been lured to Uco Valley’s fertile soil. Over the past ten years, grape production has doubled in the Uco Valley thanks to international investment. State-of-the-art wineries, gourmet restaurants, luxury boutique hotels, and golf courses are popping up more frequently in the region as the wine tourism industry continues to grow.
A visit to Mendoza would not be complete without a visit to several of Uco Valley’s distinctive wineries for wine tasting, dining, and soaking up the stunning landscape. Uncorking Argentina, Trout & Wine & Ampora Wine Tours can create personalized itineraries of Uco Valley’s top experiences.