Lake Titisee Titisee, 79822, Germany

Photo by shutterstock

Lake Titisee One of several lakes in the Black Forest, Lake Titisee—a mile or so long and around 130 feet deep—is particularly picturesque thanks to its surrounding hills, mountains, and woods. At the lake’s main shore, about 20 miles east of Freiburg, visitors will find the small, laid-back town of Titisee-Neustadt, with charming boutiques, traditional cafés, and a few restaurants and ice-cream shops. Rent a rowboat to explore the lake, or come in winter to ski the mountains. The Action Forest Kletterwald offers six different climbing courses and two zip lines for kids, and most hotels in the area are family-friendly. If it’s too crowded in summer, head to the smaller but quieter Schluschsee Lake.