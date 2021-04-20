Lake Titisee
Titisee, 79822, Germany
Lake TitiseeOne of several lakes in the Black Forest, Lake Titisee—a mile or so long and around 130 feet deep—is particularly picturesque thanks to its surrounding hills, mountains, and woods. At the lake’s main shore, about 20 miles east of Freiburg, visitors will find the small, laid-back town of Titisee-Neustadt, with charming boutiques, traditional cafés, and a few restaurants and ice-cream shops. Rent a rowboat to explore the lake, or come in winter to ski the mountains. The Action Forest Kletterwald offers six different climbing courses and two zip lines for kids, and most hotels in the area are family-friendly. If it’s too crowded in summer, head to the smaller but quieter Schluschsee Lake.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Lake Titisee's Scenic Waters
In the shadows of the Black Forest, Lake Titisee is a scenic viewpoint not far from Feldberg mountain. Alongside Seestraße, boats are available for hire during the warmer months when the glacial lake isn't frozen over. The town of Titisee-Neustadt also offers many tourists bed-and-breakfast accommodation options for those looking to stay in a Black Forest village.