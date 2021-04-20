The Royal Palace Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Throne Hall at the Royal Palace Unlike some of the other places you will visit throughout Asia, the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh actually has a King living in it. Constructed in the 1860's, the palace has been the home to all royalty since, with exception to the time around the reign of the Khmer Rouge. The King's living area takes up over half of the palace grounds, but visitors are free to roam around the Silver Pagoda compound, the main area containing the Chan Chhaya Pavilion, and Throne Hall, which is pictured above. Throne Hall is still in use today as a meeting place for the King to receive dignitaries, and is also used for ceremonies and coronations. I found this to be one of the more approachable and serene palaces that I have ever visited. Admission: $3.00 per person, $2.00 per camera, $5.00 per video camera. The palace is open everyday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.