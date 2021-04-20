Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Royal Palace

Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Website
| +855 23 884 823
Throne Hall at the Royal Palace Phnom Penh Cambodia

Throne Hall at the Royal Palace

Unlike some of the other places you will visit throughout Asia, the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh actually has a King living in it. Constructed in the 1860's, the palace has been the home to all royalty since, with exception to the time around the reign of the Khmer Rouge. The King's living area takes up over half of the palace grounds, but visitors are free to roam around the Silver Pagoda compound, the main area containing the Chan Chhaya Pavilion, and Throne Hall, which is pictured above. Throne Hall is still in use today as a meeting place for the King to receive dignitaries, and is also used for ceremonies and coronations. I found this to be one of the more approachable and serene palaces that I have ever visited. Admission: $3.00 per person, $2.00 per camera, $5.00 per video camera. The palace is open everyday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30