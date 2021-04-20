Raffles Hotel Le Royal
92 Rukhak Vithei Daun Penh Sangkat Wat Phnom Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12302, Cambodia
| +855 23 981 888
Photo courtesy of Raffles Hotels & Resorts
More info
Raffles Hotel Le RoyalLaunched in 1929 with a glamorous opening party attended by royalty, this grande dame has long been the most elegant hotel in the Cambodian capital, hosting everyone from Charlie Chaplin to foreign journalists covering the civil war. Part of the Raffles group since 1997, the meticulously restored building—a mix of Art Deco, French Colonial, and Khmer styles—is replete with artisan-crafted decorative touches. Outside, tropical gardens, courtyards, and striking sculptures surround two swimming pools. Hand-woven carpets, polished wood floors, claw-foot tubs, and silk accents—from the throws to the robes—set the scene in the 175 rooms, suites, and apartments.
Khmer culture comes alive at fine-dining restaurant Le Royal (serving Royal Khmer cuisine) and the Apsara dinner-dance show (offered weekly from November–March in the gardens), while international dishes are on the menu at the indoor-outdoor Café Monivong and poolside terrace. The retro-chic Elephant Bar—a city institution, like its counterpart at the Raffles in Siem Reap—is a favorite for afternoon tea and evening cocktails; don’t miss the “Femme Fatale,” created in honor of Jackie O’s visit in 1967. Signature massages using local herbs and traditional healing techniques can be enjoyed at the boutique spa.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Refined Luxury in Phnom Penh
The iconic Raffles Hotel Le Royal takes visitors back to the French colonial period. Last November, the property, which dates to the 1920s, underwent a renovation that added Khmer artwork and fabrics. In the elegant Elephant Bar, guests can sip Femme Fatales— the champagne cocktail created for Jacqueline Kennedy’s 1967 visit.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
High Tea At Raffles Hotel Le Royal
I live in Singapore so a champagne tea at Raffles Hotel shouldn't be that exciting but I found myself in Phnom Penh on Easter Sunday with three hours to kill before a flight so after a weekend of sightseeing the Writer's Bar at Raffles Hotel le Royal seemed like a good place to pass the time. Add to that the reverse sticker shock - a three tiered spread with tea and a glass of champers only cost US$25 in Phnom Penh, easily half the price of high tea at Raffles in Singapore. Kudos to the staff who bent over backwards to help us - normally they start serving tea at 3pm and we had shown up at 1:30pm with no booking. I'm glad we stayed at a smaller boutique hotel closer to Street 240 and the Royal Palace, but it was a treat to enjoy afternoon tea at Raffles, something I never do at home despite living very close to the original!