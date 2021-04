I live in Singapore so a champagne tea at Raffles Hotel shouldn't be that exciting but I found myself in Phnom Penh on Easter Sunday with three hours to kill before a flight so after a weekend of sightseeing the Writer's Bar at Raffles Hotel le Royal seemed like a good place to pass the time. Add to that the reverse sticker shock - a three tiered spread with tea and a glass of champers only cost US$25 in Phnom Penh, easily half the price of high tea at Raffles in Singapore. Kudos to the staff who bent over backwards to help us - normally they start serving tea at 3pm and we had shown up at 1:30pm with no booking. I'm glad we stayed at a smaller boutique hotel closer to Street 240 and the Royal Palace, but it was a treat to enjoy afternoon tea at Raffles, something I never do at home despite living very close to the original!