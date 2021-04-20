The Island of Montserrat St Peter's, Montserrat

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the Other Emerald Island St. Patrick's day is huge on Montserrat. Well as huge as things can be on an island with 3000 inhabitants.



Montserrat likes to proclaim itself the only place in the world, besides the Irish Republic itself, where St. Patrick’s Day is an official public holiday.



What’s the connection?



Like many places in the Caribbean, Montserrat’s modern traditions have roots that go way, way back. This story starts in the early 17th century, when Europeans were settling many of the islands, setting up trading posts, farms, etc. At the time, a collection of Irish Catholics had attempted to settle in St. Kitts, only to find themselves still in an uneasy situation with the island’s British Protestants who already lived there. So, they set out again, this time landing themselves in Montserrat.



From then on, their strong cultural influence has thrived on the island.