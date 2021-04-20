The Florida Aquarium: Wild Dolphin Cruise
701 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-273-4000
Photo courtesy of The Florida Aquarium: Wild Dolphin Cruise
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5pm
Cruise with DolphinsTampa Bay is home to more than 500 bottlenose dolphins, hundreds of manatees, and many different types of birds native to the bay and adjacent mangroves and wetlands. The Florida Aquarium offers their Wild Dolphin Cruise (daily, weather permitting) on the 72-foot catamaran, Bay Spirit II.
The 90-minute eco-cruise is a great way to get out on the waters of Tampa Bay and learn all about its natural beauty and gifts. The Wild Dolphin Cruise at The Florida Aquarium earned Dolphin SMART recognition in 2011, after successfully demonstrating responsible viewing of dolphins in the wild and educating patrons on the importance of dolphin conservation.
The boat is kid-friendly and is a great way to enjoy a bit of Tampa Bay.