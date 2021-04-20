Where are you going?
The Burrell Collection

Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G43 1AT, UK
| +44 141 287 2550
The Burrell Collection Art Gallery and Museum

William Burrell was quite the connoisseur. Born in 1861, the successful industrialist and rabid art collector bequeathed the pieces that he gathered over decades to the city of Glasgow in 1944. A purpose-built gallery finally opened in the early 1980s in the Pollok Country Park in Glasgow's Southside. The collection definitely merits a pilgrimage. See Han dynasty earthenware, Degas's Jockeys in the Rain and a reconstructed arch from Yorkshire's 14th-century Hornby Castle among the 9,000-plus objects.

By Barry Steven Shelby , AFAR Local Expert

Glasgow City Marketing Bureau
over 5 years ago

The Burrell Collection

Surrounded by ethereal woodland in the city’s leafy Pollok Park on the South Side of Glasgow, the Burrell Collection is an example of Glasgow’s dedication to the arts. It’s one of the greatest collections in the world with over 9,000 items collected and curated by Sir William Burrell who gifted the collection to the city in 1944. Its vast range of sculptures, paintings, tapestries, and ceramics is awe inspiring and guaranteed to satisfy art lovers and history buffs alike. The collection is set to tour internationally in 2017, raising its profile globally, while work is carried out to refurbish the gallery from late 2016.

