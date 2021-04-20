The Burrell Collection

Surrounded by ethereal woodland in the city’s leafy Pollok Park on the South Side of Glasgow, the Burrell Collection is an example of Glasgow’s dedication to the arts. It’s one of the greatest collections in the world with over 9,000 items collected and curated by Sir William Burrell who gifted the collection to the city in 1944. Its vast range of sculptures, paintings, tapestries, and ceramics is awe inspiring and guaranteed to satisfy art lovers and history buffs alike. The collection is set to tour internationally in 2017, raising its profile globally, while work is carried out to refurbish the gallery from late 2016.