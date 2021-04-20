Holmwood House 61-63 Netherlee Rd, Glasgow G44 3YU, UK

Photo courtesy of National Trust for Scotland

Holmwood House While most of the world knows of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, another architect from Glasgow arguably deserves more attention. Alexander “Greek” Thomson is responsible for several of the city center’s commercial buildings, including the Centre for Contemporary Art, but Holmwood House, on the southern fringes of Glasgow, offers the chance to see his artistry up close in a domestic setting. Completed in 1858, the house may be Victorian by definition, but it’s also timeless with its bold, color-soaked Greek and Middle Eastern motifs. Look forward to everything from classical patterns etched into sandstone at the entrance, to elegant cupolas, columns, and friezes depicting scenes from The Iliad. Also keep an eye out for Thomson’s clever architectural tricks, like how he tapered the door frames in the dining room to give the impression of high-temple ceilings, and be sure to tour the picturesque grounds, which include a small kitchen garden planted with Victorian herbs, fruits, and vegetables.