The Anasazi Restaurant & Bar

113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Website
| +1 505-988-3030
More info

Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon, Tue, Thur - Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Wed 11:30am - 9pm

The warm, romantic wood and stone dining room at the Anasazi Restaurant & Bar is a perfect spot for Argentine chef Juan Juan Bochenski's flavorful, rustic cuisine. The roasted free-range local lamb with jalapeño croquettes is an utter delight alongside the chili almond crusted salmon with blood orange butter sauce.

Outside, the lively patio serves mouthwatering fluffy empanadas and light ahi tacos, which pair perfectly with a margarita or a cold cerveza.



By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

