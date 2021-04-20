The Anasazi Restaurant & Bar
113 Washington Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-988-3030
Photo courtesy of The Anasazi Restaurant & Bar
Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon, Tue, Thur - Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Wed 11:30am - 9pm
New Mexican and Gaucho FareThe warm, romantic wood and stone dining room at the Anasazi Restaurant & Bar is a perfect spot for Argentine chef Juan Juan Bochenski's flavorful, rustic cuisine. The roasted free-range local lamb with jalapeño croquettes is an utter delight alongside the chili almond crusted salmon with blood orange butter sauce.
Outside, the lively patio serves mouthwatering fluffy empanadas and light ahi tacos, which pair perfectly with a margarita or a cold cerveza.