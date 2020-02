Temples of Bali

Watching the Sun Sink at Tanah Lot Temple

Tanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali , which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very southernmost tip of the Bukit Penninsula. The temple's position, perched on jagged rocks that jut out into the sea, means it can only be reached when the tide is out, but there are plenty of places to sit and have a drink or a snack while you wait for the tide to go out. Have a look for the little black and white sea snakes that are said to protect the temple and live in caves in the rock formations. They are poisonous, though, so don't try to catch one. Although the temple grounds are very large, it can get extremely crowded around sunset, so arrive early to get a prime spot to snap pictures of the temple with the sun sinking into the sea in the background. Tanah Lot is located about 45 minutes west of Kuta and Seminyak in Tabanan Regency so is an easy half-day trip.