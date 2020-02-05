Temples of Bali
Watching the Sun Sink at Tanah Lot TempleTanah Lot Temple is one of the most important and most iconic temples on Bali, which also makes it one of the most visited. It is one of the six cardinal temples, and on a very clear day you can see all the way to Uluwatu Temple on the very southernmost tip of the Bukit Penninsula. The temple's position, perched on jagged rocks that jut out into the sea, means it can only be reached when the tide is out, but there are plenty of places to sit and have a drink or a snack while you wait for the tide to go out. Have a look for the little black and white sea snakes that are said to protect the temple and live in caves in the rock formations. They are poisonous, though, so don't try to catch one. Although the temple grounds are very large, it can get extremely crowded around sunset, so arrive early to get a prime spot to snap pictures of the temple with the sun sinking into the sea in the background. Tanah Lot is located about 45 minutes west of Kuta and Seminyak in Tabanan Regency so is an easy half-day trip.
Pura Tanah Lot: Between Land and Sea
Temples of Bali
One of Bali's nicknames is the Island of Gods, perhaps a reference to its dramatic beauty and the sense of spirituality that pervades daily life here. The island's thousands of temples also make it a fitting description. Among the most dramatic temples is the 16th-century Pura Tanah Lot, located on a small rocky islet just off the coast that can be reached only at low tide. One of the island's holiest and oldest temples, Pura Besakih—sections of which are 1,000 years old—is perched on the slopes of Mount Agung, in eastern Bali. Also in eastern Bali, the 9th-century Pura Kehen sits at the top of 38 steps. The water temple Pura Taman Ayun, built in 1634, has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.