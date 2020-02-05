Temples of Bali

One of Bali's nicknames is the Island of Gods, perhaps a reference to its dramatic beauty and the sense of spirituality that pervades daily life here. The island's thousands of temples also make it a fitting description. Among the most dramatic temples is the 16th-century Pura Tanah Lot, located on a small rocky islet just off the coast that can be reached only at low tide. One of the island's holiest and oldest temples, Pura Besakih—sections of which are 1,000 years old—is perched on the slopes of Mount Agung, in eastern Bali. Also in eastern Bali, the 9th-century Pura Kehen sits at the top of 38 steps. The water temple Pura Taman Ayun, built in 1634, has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.