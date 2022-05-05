Tall Trees Grove
Seeing the redwoods is all about spending time with tall trees, so naturally, then, stopping in at Tall Trees Grove makes sense. The giants here are over 100 meters high, or as tall as a 35-story building. The grove used to be home to the tallest tree in the world, but since its top fell off back in 1994, it's now only the 34th-tallest—which is still plenty impressive. (The new tallest tree is actually in an undisclosed location nearby.) The trail runs 3.5 miles around, with about a mile to get to the grove and a small loop through it when you arrive. You'll view all sorts of enormous, too-tall-to-capture-in-photos trees; you can even walk through one. You do need a permit for the trail, the narrow access road, and the small parking lot. They're free and available at the visitor centers, but are also limited. Get a map there as well, since GPS can send you slightly off track.