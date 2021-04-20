Where are you going?
Supperclub

Singel 460, 1017 AW Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 344 6400
Sun, Mon 7:30pm - 2am
Tue, Wed 7:30pm - 1am
Thur - Sat 7:30pm - 4am

From its new location on the Singel, Supperclub maintains the old traditions of one of Amsterdam's most innovative nightclubs. In few other upscale restaurants can you take off your shoes, get in an oversize bed with friends, and savor an unconventional five-course meal over the course of an evening. But supperclub is not for everyone. Part culinary journey, burlesque/vaudeville club, cocktail bar and experimental free state, it's a unique if somewhat pricey venue for a fun, quirky evening with friends or business colleagues.

When not wintering in India, flamboyant Howie may greet you, ushering your posse to La Salon Neige, where you'll scoop courses from hospital bowls, ash trays and sensual models dressed in slices of Carpaccio, brandishing salad dressing in syringes and deep-fried cricket tidbits—crunchy croutons! Opt for the upper level lounge and you can watch from above as dykes, belly dancers and aerial artists perform. Don't worry about crumbs in bed; get into the act while the drag queens vamp and the dancers swirl.

Between courses, enjoy a Lavender Love or Leap of Faith cocktail in the Chapter 21 bar. Or venture to the downstairs smoking room that doubles as a gay toilet. While puffing on a joint, don't be surprised if spontaneous music erupts or locals engage you in conversation.

There are supperclubs in Istanbul, London, Los Angeles and San Francisco, but this is the original. And there's nothing conventional about it!
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

