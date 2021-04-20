Holiday in Helsinki

Not always easy for a vegetarian to find a broad selection of dishes, but here, there were several options. One spot, Tony's Deli, was accessible by public transportation and the service was great. The comfort food items were just perfect in the cold weather--risotto, gnocchi, and tiramisu. I enjoyed a leisurely lunch from a cozy bench seat and was ready to walk it all off after my sweet finish. Food is always an important part of the itinerary, but so are the UNESCO World Heritage sites everywhere I go. Finland's must-see, Suomenlinna. I was visiting in November, but a tip, visit in spring, when it's prettier, livelier, and some of the restaurants are open. I trekked (and tracked) eight miles so it was invigorating!