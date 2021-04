A21 Dining Kalevankatu 17, 00100 Helsinki, Finland

New Nordic Cuisine in Helsinki New Nordic cuisine has been imported from Finland’s Scandinavian neighbors and adapted to the local palate. At A21 Dining, guests enjoy seasonal dishes such as lamb with meadow herbs and nettles, or fudge with wood sorrel and wild strawberry sorbet. Creative cocktails may include arctic bramble, birch leaves, or chives foraged from nearby forests. 358/(0) 40-171-1117. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.