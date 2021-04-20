Down on the Farm ~ Urban Farming as Social Topography

The social benefits of urban agriculture are exemplified: empowerment & mobilization, youth development and education, food security, safe spaces, and intergenerational exchange. Stone Farm is simply one of a network of highly sustainable urban farms nurtured and harnessed to support N. San Diego County's social landscape. So dedicated to using organic, sustainably farmed produce, Stone bought a farm to grow their own a few miles from the brewery and has it open to the public on weekends. Come on down, stroll the grounds while sipping a Stone beer brewed with farm ingredients, and hear Stone's beloved blabbermouth, Ken Wright pontificate (about how he's not really the model for Arrogant Bastard Ale). Be sure to check out the on-site store for bits and bobs of freshly picked organic produce. Beware the pickled beets ~ they are a tad sweet! Tours depart from the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido @ 1pm & return by 2:45pm. The tour involves an easy-paced 25 minute stroll, so wear comfortable walking shoes. Conditions are typically sunny & warm. A hat, sunscreen and loose, lightweight clothing are recommended. All ages are welcome. Guests must be 21 or older to enjoy beer at the farm. Be sure to visit on June 22nd for a special Grand Opening event. You'll see fields brimming w/organic produce, hop vines, quail, chickens, and even peacocks! Carlsbad's Red Oven Pizza will be available for a small donation & funds go to The Escondido Creek Conservancy.