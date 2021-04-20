Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens
Stone Brewing World Bistro and GardensFamous for bringing the world the likes of Arrogant Bastard Ale, Stone Brewing is nothing if not cheeky. This is, after all, the first American craft brewer bold enough to open an outpost in Germany, a country steeped in beer-making tradition. But Stone’s audacity is hardly unfounded, as you’ll discover when you visit the company’s headquarters in Escondido—ideally, for a private tour and tasting. If you’re not already a fan of San Diego’s particularly hoppy style of IPAs, there will be at least one beer on tap that makes you a convert. But first, you’ll walk through the brew house—past mash kettles and whirlpools and fermenters—to learn all kinds of fun facts, whether it’s the surprise source of the chocolaty notes in Stone’s porters and stouts (mega-roasted malted barley) or what the upcycling options are for spent grains (cow feed and dog bones). Pro tip: After your tour, bypass the lovely indoor restaurant for the even lovelier outdoor gardens—all bamboo and koi ponds and hummingbirds. Sit back in an Adirondack chair with a beer (try one of the extra-innovative brews on offer only here) and warm pretzels with Stone Ripper Pale Ale beer cheese sauce.
One Brewery to Watch
This April, Stone Brewing Co., San Diego’s largest craft brewery, will open a restaurant in a former navy mess hall. Guests can look forward to duck tacos dressed in Levitation Ale barbecue sauce as well as glasses of hoppy Arrogant Bastard Ale.
Down on the Farm ~ Urban Farming as Social Topography
The social benefits of urban agriculture are exemplified: empowerment & mobilization, youth development and education, food security, safe spaces, and intergenerational exchange. Stone Farm is simply one of a network of highly sustainable urban farms nurtured and harnessed to support N. San Diego County's social landscape. So dedicated to using organic, sustainably farmed produce, Stone bought a farm to grow their own a few miles from the brewery and has it open to the public on weekends. Come on down, stroll the grounds while sipping a Stone beer brewed with farm ingredients, and hear Stone's beloved blabbermouth, Ken Wright pontificate (about how he's not really the model for Arrogant Bastard Ale). Be sure to check out the on-site store for bits and bobs of freshly picked organic produce. Beware the pickled beets ~ they are a tad sweet! Tours depart from the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido @ 1pm & return by 2:45pm. The tour involves an easy-paced 25 minute stroll, so wear comfortable walking shoes. Conditions are typically sunny & warm. A hat, sunscreen and loose, lightweight clothing are recommended. All ages are welcome. Guests must be 21 or older to enjoy beer at the farm. Be sure to visit on June 22nd for a special Grand Opening event. You'll see fields brimming w/organic produce, hop vines, quail, chickens, and even peacocks! Carlsbad's Red Oven Pizza will be available for a small donation & funds go to The Escondido Creek Conservancy.
Sip and Screen
Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens has bocce ball, craft brews, and 50,000 square feet of outdoor space—what more could you want on a blissful summer day? After dusk, settle in for a classic movie (Fight Club, Princess Bride) paired with pretzels, tuna poke tacos, and Stone IPA, a hoppy West Coast pale ale. This appeared in the June/July 2016 issue.
Exploring Carlsbad's Beer Scene with Scavengers Beer Adventures
Carlsbad is home to numerous craft breweries, many of which make innovative beers iconic of the west coast's experimental style. The best way to explore this facet of the local culture is through a brewery tour with Scavengers Beer Adventures. You'll visit the city's best breweries and brew pubs while riding around in a six-wheel-drive all-terrain high-mobility army utility Pinzgauer. Additionally, your guide will show you some of Carlsbad's most scenic spots.