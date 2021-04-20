Waldfrieden Sculpture Park
Originally built for entrepreneur Kurt Herberts, this giant park in a wood above the Wupper Valley sat abandoned for years before British sculptor and Wuppertal resident Tony Cragg purchased it in 2006. That same year, he set about redesigning the grounds and renovating the buildings, opening Waldfrieden Sculpture Park in 2008 to showcase his own work and that of other renowned sculptors. Full of maple, oak, sequoia, and beech trees, among other attractive foliage, the park boasts an extensive permanent collection of contemporary sculptures, as well as three specially built glass pavilions that host rotating exhibitions. At its center sits the historic Villa Waldfrieden, built by architect Franz Krause, which houses the administrative offices and archive of the nonprofit Cragg Foundation—the organization that operates the park and conducts research on subjects connected to the fine arts. There’s also a pleasant café that comes in handy after a long walk around the grounds.