Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Lankanfushi Island, North Malé Atoll Republic of Maldives, Maldives
| +960 664-0304
Each wooden suite—spread out over the waters of a coral-lined lagoon—has a smartly designed sea-level sun deck, a deepwater pool, and a glass spy hole carved into the floor so you can watch the stingrays and reef sharks glide below. The property underwent massive renovations during 2019 after a fire ravaged the hotel, but it took the opportunity to expand and improve. The resort reopened with 45 luxury villas with furniture made from locally sourced materials.
By Afar Magazine

Sarah Purkrabek
AFAR Contributor
over 2 years ago

Gili Lankanfushi

The largest overwater bungalow in the world, Gili Lankanfushi’s 18,300-square-foot, four-bedroom structure on a private reserve in the Maldives, has a customizable wine list, private spa, in-villa cinema, waterslide, natural coral pool, and 24-hour personal assistant service.

