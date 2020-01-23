Gili Lankanfushi Maldives Lankanfushi Island, North Malé Atoll Republic of Maldives, Maldives

Overwater Bungalows: Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives Each wooden suite—spread out over the waters of a coral-lined lagoon—has a smartly designed sea-level sun deck, a deepwater pool, and a glass spy hole carved into the floor so you can watch the stingrays and reef sharks glide below. The property underwent massive renovations during 2019 after a fire ravaged the hotel, but it took the opportunity to expand and improve. The resort reopened with 45 luxury villas with furniture made from locally sourced materials.