Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Silk Route Paan Shop

Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India
+91 98224 48730
Complete Your Meal with a Paan at Silk Route Pune India

Complete Your Meal with a Paan at Silk Route

Many a meal across India ends with a walk to the local paanwala, typically found on every other street corner.

Paan is a traditional mouth freshener and digestive, and a popular chew across the Indian Subcontinent. It consists of a green betel leaf which is topped with a special paan mixture, folded into a triangular serving, and consumed whole.

The most popular variety is the meetha, or sweet, paan: The betel leaf is topped with grated coconut, fruit preserve, rose petal preserve, a spice mix which includes cardamom and anise, powdered betel nut, and slaked lime.

The Silk Route Paan Stall on the corner of Lane 6, right next to Roasters, is a great place to sample a paan. This neat little stall can (like most paan stalls) be identified by the bright and shiny brass utensils on the counter and the Lord Shiva idol decked with a fresh marigold garland.

Over the years paan has evolved to include some unusual flavors such as chocolate, seasonal fruits like mango, dates, and mint. Silk Route Paan Stall carries these newer flavors too.

Note: Be sure to ask for a tobacco-free paan.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points