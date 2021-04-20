Silk Route Paan Shop Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India

Complete Your Meal with a Paan at Silk Route Many a meal across India ends with a walk to the local paanwala, typically found on every other street corner.



Paan is a traditional mouth freshener and digestive, and a popular chew across the Indian Subcontinent. It consists of a green betel leaf which is topped with a special paan mixture, folded into a triangular serving, and consumed whole.



The most popular variety is the meetha, or sweet, paan: The betel leaf is topped with grated coconut, fruit preserve, rose petal preserve, a spice mix which includes cardamom and anise, powdered betel nut, and slaked lime.



The Silk Route Paan Stall on the corner of Lane 6, right next to Roasters, is a great place to sample a paan. This neat little stall can (like most paan stalls) be identified by the bright and shiny brass utensils on the counter and the Lord Shiva idol decked with a fresh marigold garland.



Over the years paan has evolved to include some unusual flavors such as chocolate, seasonal fruits like mango, dates, and mint. Silk Route Paan Stall carries these newer flavors too.



Note: Be sure to ask for a tobacco-free paan.