Signature Restaurant Carolina

Flaming coffee
Ordering a flaming coffee is a must after dinner while dining at the Carolina restaurant. I am not much of a coffee drinker so I asked them if they could substitute the coffee for hot chocolate and they were so impressed with the outcome that they decided to include it on the menu. The special menu is separate from the dinner menu so be sure to ask for it. You can choose your liquer and there are different coffees to chose from, then the show begins and it ends with a dollop of whipped cram and a cherry.