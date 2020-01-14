Shore Lodge
501 W Lake St, McCall, ID 83638, USA
Photo courtesy of Idaho Tourism
Shore LodgeWhy we love it: A lakeside retreat that blends indoor comforts with outdoor splendor
The Highlights:
- Singular amenities like a movie theater, aquarium, and marina
- A shuttle to downtown McCall and nearby Brundage Mountain
- Spacious suites with lake access, fireplaces, and more
The Review:
This lakeside resort combines luxurious amenities—like a 43-seat movie theater and a spa with outdoor heated saltwater pools—with the rustic ambience of a summer camp. In fact, kids (ages 4 to 13) can participate in the lodge’s Camp Sharlie lineup of daytime activities, while adults can rent boats to explore Payette Lake, mountain bike on nearby trails, or play a round of golf on the award-winning course. In the winter, there’s even skiing and snowshoeing close by, and no matter the season, nights typically end with s’mores around the fire pit.
The 177 guest rooms evoke the surrounding forests with bark-inspired wallpaper and carpets patterned with graceful tree branches; suites also include perks like lake access, outdoor patios, large soaking tubs, and fireplaces. In addition to a private beach on the lake, the lodge is home to a heated pool and hot tubs, all of which are serviced by an outdoor bar in the summer. There’s also a play zone bordered by a 2,000-gallon aquarium filled with colorful coral and reef fish, and an analog game room with classic board games, a foosball table, and a giant Connect 4. While the lodge shuttle delivers guests to downtown McCall for dining and more, you’ll want to plan at least a few meals on-site. The Narrows restaurant specializes in steaks and wines to match, while The Cutwater serves casual meals, including a Sunday brunch with signature huckleberry pancakes.