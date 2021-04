Fall never looked so good

With fall in its peak season, we took a short day trip to Shenandoah National Park to cruise down Skyline Drive. Just a few hours from Washington, D.C. , we entered through the northern end at Front Royal.Skyline Drive offers 105 miles of sweeping panoramic vistas on both sides from Front Royal all the way down to Rockfish Gap. (Just make sure your driver knows beforehand not to look directly at them when there’s no barrier between the road and the breathtaking rocky cliffs below.) It's a beautiful drive, long and winding, with 75 overlooks to choose from.Skyland Resort, the park’s highest point at 3,680 feet at mile 41.7, is a nice halfway point and a perfect place to grab hot chocolate and sit by the fireplace.