Fall never looked so goodWith fall in its peak season, we took a short day trip to Shenandoah National Park to cruise down Skyline Drive. Just a few hours from Washington, D.C., we entered through the northern end at Front Royal.
Skyline Drive offers 105 miles of sweeping panoramic vistas on both sides from Front Royal all the way down to Rockfish Gap. (Just make sure your driver knows beforehand not to look directly at them when there’s no barrier between the road and the breathtaking rocky cliffs below.) It's a beautiful drive, long and winding, with 75 overlooks to choose from.
Skyland Resort, the park’s highest point at 3,680 feet at mile 41.7, is a nice halfway point and a perfect place to grab hot chocolate and sit by the fireplace.
Whether it's a Saturday getaway from the nation's capital or a week long camping trip, Shenandoah National Park has plenty to offer for those passing through northwest Virginia. To enter this 79,000-square mile national park, a 7-day vehicle pass will need to be purchased for $20. A soothing skyline drive passes straight through the park with plenty of scenic view points to park your car and gaze over the mountain ridges. For those seeking to spend a few days in the park, there are multiple camping and lodging sites, miles and miles of hiking trails, nearly a dozen waterfalls within the park, and wildlife ranging from turkeys to black bears. Otherwise, a straight drive through the entire park from Front Royal to Rockfish Gap will be a minimum of three hours.