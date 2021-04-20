Shenandoah National Park

Whether it's a Saturday getaway from the nation's capital or a week long camping trip, Shenandoah National Park has plenty to offer for those passing through northwest Virginia. To enter this 79,000-square mile national park, a 7-day vehicle pass will need to be purchased for $20. A soothing skyline drive passes straight through the park with plenty of scenic view points to park your car and gaze over the mountain ridges. For those seeking to spend a few days in the park, there are multiple camping and lodging sites, miles and miles of hiking trails, nearly a dozen waterfalls within the park, and wildlife ranging from turkeys to black bears. Otherwise, a straight drive through the entire park from Front Royal to Rockfish Gap will be a minimum of three hours.