Las Cabanas Beach El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

It Doesn't Get More Secluded Than This - Las Cabanas Beach - El Nido, Philippines There is no shortage of beaches in El Nido on the long island of Palawan, Philippines. While most are best accessed by boat or kayak, Las Cabanas Beach is reached on foot or tricycle (the Filipino motor-taxi or tuktuk).



We had heard that the beach was beautiful and worth the trek, but we never expected it to be this wonderful and to have the entire beach to ourselves.



The only other life we saw on the beach that morning were the ghost crabs and reef fish in the crystal clear turquoise waters surrounding the beach. The water is calm, shallow, and tranquil making this beach the perfect place to lounge.



There is one resort on the far end of the beach with a good restaurant, but we opted to pack our food and water for the day. Definitely stop at the Midtown Bakery on the way out of the town center for some beach snacks.