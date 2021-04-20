Where are you going?
Cadlao Resort & Restaurant

Access Lane To Caalan Beach, El Nido, 5313 Palawan, Philippines
Website
| +63 917 589 7069
El Nido Sunset El Nido Philippines

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

El Nido Sunset

One of the top spots to watch the sun set behind the islands that make up the Bacuit Archipelago, Cadlao Resort is also one of El Nido's most enticing resorts.  Most of the 25 rooms offer views of El Nido Bay or the South China Sea--but, for those sunsets, consider taking them in while taking a dip in the inifinity pool. Decor is spare but elegant, with pops of color all around. If you find yourself antsy to get off property, there's no better spot than the resort's private beach, a 45-minute boat ride away. After? Perhaps a spa appointment before dinner at the on-site restaurant, where the catch of the day arrives wrapped in a banana leaf.
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

