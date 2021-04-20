Cadlao Resort & Restaurant

El Nido Sunset
One of the top spots to watch the sun set behind the islands that make up the Bacuit Archipelago, Cadlao Resort is also one of El Nido's most enticing resorts. Most of the 25 rooms offer views of El Nido Bay or the South China Sea--but, for those sunsets, consider taking them in while taking a dip in the inifinity pool. Decor is spare but elegant, with pops of color all around. If you find yourself antsy to get off property, there's no better spot than the resort's private beach, a 45-minute boat ride away. After? Perhaps a spa appointment before dinner at the on-site restaurant, where the catch of the day arrives wrapped in a banana leaf.