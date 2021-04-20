Pangulasian Island
The problem with Pangulasian—dubbed the Island of the Sun, thanks to its surreal sunrise and sunset views—is its excess of good choices. Do you book a beach villa with direct access to the powdery sand and turquoise waters that likely lured you to the remote northern reaches of Palawan in the first place, or a pool villa with almost 240 square feet of private plunging space and gorgeous vistas of Bacuit Bay? What about a canopy villa that soars 50 to 60 feet above the ground and offers treetop-skimming panoramas of the El Nido islands, or a Kalaw Villa with its own private cove? Once you’ve decided on your accommodations, the choices only get harder. While heading off on an adventure is tempting—think snorkeling, diving, stand-up paddle boarding, windsurfing, kayaking, sailing, touring lagoons, and picnicking on private islands—so is the prospect of simply taking in the view from your gracefully netted, organically appointed bed.