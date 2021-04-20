Scooter World 881 Pale San Vitores Rd, Tumon 96913, Guam

Scooter Tour of Southern Guam The absolute best way to explore the rolling hills and secluded beaches of southern Guam is on two wheels.



Start in Tamuning, where you'll find affordable scooter rentals at Scooter World on Pale San Vitores Road. Take Marine Drive to the capital city of Hagatna, then turn on Highway 4 through the villages of Sinajana, Chalan Pago, Yona, Talofofo, Inarajan, and Merizo, finishing up at the southern tip of the island.



Along the way, you’ll encounter verdant mountains, dramatic cliffs, and sparkling black sand beaches. If you get hungry, fill up on burgers at Jeff's Pirates Cove and soft-serve ice cream at the Mobil gas station in Talofofo; both are local favorites.



