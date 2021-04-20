Santa María Atzompa

Where are you going?
The village of Santa Maria Atzompa is located about three miles from Oaxaca city, near Monte Alban archaeological site. This village has been producing pottery since ancient times, and today you can find a wide variety of pieces, from practical jugs and dishes to beautiful figurines and large decorative items. You'll find a good selection of practical items, especially the green glaze ware that's very popular, at the village co-op market. For finer pieces, seek out the artisans in their home studios.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
