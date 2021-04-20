Where are you going?
Atzompa Archaeological Site

Cerro de la campana, Santa María Atzompa, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 513 3346
Archaeological Site with Beautiful Views Santa María Atzompa Mexico

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm

On a hilltop adjacent to Monte Alban, just outside the city of Oaxaca, there is an archaeological site that has just recently been excavated. Atzompa was a satellite city of the great Zapotec capital of Monte Alban. The site provides breathtaking views of the valley and is fascinating in its own right. Archaeologists have uncovered three ball courts, two sumptuous residences, several temples and a large kiln here. Atzompa archaeological site dates from around 650 to 850 A.D. Since excavations are not yet complete, very few tourists make their way up here, so you can quietly enjoy the beauty of the spot.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

